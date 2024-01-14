WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Two special people were recognized today by one local church for the work that they do in the community every day.

Bishop Darrell Cummings presented two Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Awards today on behalf of the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple in Wheeling.

The award recipients were Ohio County Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberly Miller and Executive Director of The YWCA in Wheeling, Lori Jones.

Both women were recognized for the outstanding service that they provide to the community daily, and both shared just how much the award means to them.

“In these positions as superintendent and as a bishop, you do work because that’s what you do. So to be honored in this matter is certainly heartwarming to receive this. But we will continue to do what we do. We will continue to work to do what’s best for our kids. With without awards, it’s just how we live.” Dr. Kim Miller – Superintendent, Ohio County Schools

“I have 42 people who are holding me up and making sure that we do great things in the community. None of it I do by myself. So I would like to recognize the whole organization at the YWCA, who are certainly doing all of the great work of God’s great work and Martin Luther King as a mirror.” Lori Jones – Executive Director, YWCA Wheeling

Both recipients had a chance to say a few words while receiving their awards, and both extended a huge thank you to Bishop Cummings and the entire community.