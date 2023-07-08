WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Faith Community Church hosted their 4th Annual Fundraiser for Domestic Violence Victims ride Saturday afternoon.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For $15, motorcycles, trikes and any other vehicle could participate in the ride.

Members are in the process of renovating their church to create a safe space for domestic violence victims.

They are currently building a living area which includes three bedrooms, two bathrooms, a common area and a kitchen.

All proceeds from the bike ride go directly to Faith Community Church to complete their renovations.

Donations are still being accepted at this time. Cash or checks can be dropped off or mailed to the church located at 407 Kenny Street, North Wheeling.

JD Gellner, event organizer, says the church should be prepared to start accepting people in need in late September.

Contact information:

JD Gellner (304) 830-1246

Ray Carney (304) 281-8353

Pastor Pete Caney (304) 280-6917