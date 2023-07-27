BRIDGEPORT, OHIO (WTRF) — One local church held a special event on Thursday that has been helping hundreds in the community for several years.

St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Bridgeport hosted their 10th annual free clothing giveaway on Thursday.

With the help of thousands of donations, the church opened its doors for anyone to come in and shop for clothes, shoes, and toys at no cost at all.

The variety of clothes ranged from baby sizes all the way up to adult sizes.

The pastor of the church, Nancy DeStefano says she enjoys the impact that the church makes on the community and surrounding areas.

”One of the things I love about being pastor here is they really work hard at being part of the city, the community of Bridgeport and its surrounding environment.” Nancy DeStefano – Pastor of St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church

”It’s wonderful to see them leave so happy with things that they may not have had before they got here.” Margaret Lipperman – Volunteer

The giveaway ran from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday and also included school supplies for people to take to prepare their kids for the upcoming year.