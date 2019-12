WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

One local church is acting out their Christmas spirit.

Wheeling Mar-Win Church of the Nazarene hosted their yearly live nativity.

They have held this for the past 30 years and this year they added George the goat.

Florence Croft says the community looks forward to their live nativity and it is the best way to remind us what Christmas is about.

The live nativity runs nightly starting at 6:30PM till 8PM.