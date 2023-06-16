WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — A different kind of celebration is happening for the upcoming Juneteenth holiday.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Morning Star Baptist Church in Weirton has partnered with five other surrounding churches to host a Juneteenth worship service.

The holiday is in celebration of the freedom of slavery but what it also celebrates everyone’s freedom from sin in the world. The holiday is meant for everyone to celebrate regardless of their background.

”We can all come together regardless of our color and that we can worship because again we all worship the same God, we all worship the same savior so we can all do this together.” Rev. James Edward Brown – Pastor at Morning Star Baptist Church

”The excitement about it is as Weirton is seeing how we work together, and it gives them the idea, hey you know if the churches can get together, we as a community can get together.” Rev. Rudy Mcallister – Pastor at Mount Olive Baptist Church

The theme of the service is “let freedom ring”.

The service will be on Saturday June 17th at 2 p.m. and will be open to everyone.