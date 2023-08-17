MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. — Grab the kids and head to Moundsville, West Virginia this weekend.

The city of Moundsville is hosting a fun-filled Community Day on August 19, 2023.

The Community Day starts at Riverfront Park from 12-4 p.m.

The event offers family activities, games, food, music and more.

The fun doesn’t stop there, the city is inviting residents to join them at East End Park at 7:45 for a meet and greet with Super Mario Brothers, Mario and Luigi, followed by a showing of the Super Mario Bro. movie at dusk.

This free movie viewing offers popcorn, juice, water, and activity books.

These events are sponsored by David Robbins-Realtor/Salesperson, Marshall County Family Resource Network and Marshall County Schools.