Local coach attacked with racial slurs in front of team, parents

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF) — A controversy video has gone viral after a local football coach was attacked with racial slurs during practice.

Greg Roby is a volunteer coach for a flag football team in the Martins Ferry Civic Association.

During a recent practice, the 42-year-old was bombarded with disparaging and racial comments, including the N-word.

I was looking at her feeling sorry for the lady calling me that. But then I was thinking about the kids Greg Roby, man involved in the incident

The incident occurred in front of parents and more than 40 kids, including Roby’s nine-year-old son and 11-year-old daughter.

It’s embarrassing for both of my kids. And I’m embarrassed for all of the kids who have never been subjected to this behavior. The kids were shocked. All the kids. Greg Roby, man involved in the incident

According to Roby, the woman was dropping off her son for practice when the incident happened. Roby also says the woman is a former family member.

Martins Ferry Police Chief, John McFarland, is aware of the incident and says he hopes the woman “gets punished accordingly.”

Chief McFarland also added that his department has filed a request for Disorderly Conduct and Menacing charges against the woman.

The request was sent to the Belmont County Prosecutors Office and is pending approval.