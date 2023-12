WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – One local company is helping the Ohio County Sheriff’s Department make a difference in the lives of many children this holiday season.

This morning, Tunnel Ridge Coal Mine in Valley Grove presented $20,170 to the Ohio County Sherriff’s office for their “Cops n Kids” program.

They are the largest contributor and made their largest donation ever this morning.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Office will shop with kids at Walmart at the Highlands this Sunday.