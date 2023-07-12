OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Over one hundred area college students will receive some much needed support for the up coming school year and beyond.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Community Foundation for the Ohio Valley recently announced that well over two hundred thousand dollars in scholarship funds have been awarded to students within their eight-county service area.

The Foundation administers over eighty scholarships, each with a competitive application process.

They say the opportunities are made possible by generous donors with a strong commitment to higher education.

“The students who are awarded the scholarship are within the Community Foundation footprint. So they’re within the Upper Ohio Valley, but they go to schools all over the country. So we’ve got students going to Notre Dame. We’ve got students going to Belmont University for music, quite a few of them do stay local.” Susie Nelson | Executive Director | CFOV

The next Foundation Scholarship cycle will begin in January.

Any business or individual interested creating a scholarship is encouraged to reach out to the Community Foundation.

They can be reached by calling 304-242-3144 or by emailing jess@cfov.org.