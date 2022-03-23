W.Va. (WTRF) A mission is underway to tackle homelessness in West Virginia. But it’s an effort that’s going to take not only money but people.

The issue of the of homelessness, I don’t want to call it a homelessness problem because it sounds a little harsh to me and this is a problem for all of us. SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R) WEST VIRGINIA

The Continuums of Care to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, states that in West Virginia alone, the homeless population is 1341 people. That is 58 families, 104 veterans, 112 unaccompanied young adults and 174 individuals experience chronic homelessness.

Senator Shelley Moore Capito is on a mission to lower those numbers across the state and that begins with funding the city’s assistance programs.

That $9.3 million to the Wheeling area to address this issue is important. We were able to also get, just to add on to that some dollars for the Charleston area because they’re having issues as well. SEN. SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO (R) WEST VIRGINIA

Lisa Badia is the executive director of Coalition for the Homeless.

She says these funds are for renewal projects, which they are grateful for. However, it’s not a new increase in funds.

She says their programs have been enormously successful and it’s vital they continue.

We have 12 programs that we want to sustain and some of those programs are pretty cool would have been around for a while. We like to talk about rapid rehousing as being new. Well, actually rapid rehousing has been around for 13 years…we had 126 people enrolled. Of those 126 people, 75% finally accessed housing and 60% increased income. Lisa Badia, executive director, Coalition for the Homeless

She says while it is great to receive HUD funding, the pot needs to grow.

The increase in funding would allow them more employees and the ability to place people in homes quicker.

She says it’s recommended each worker takes on 10 cases at once and each of her employees juggles 40-50 cases.

Badia says this is a community issue and anyone can help make a difference.

You can do so much. So, for example, you know, there’s the typical thing that everybody says, like volunteer or cut us a check. I mean, those are all wonderful things. Some people have time and people have money. But then there’s some creative things you can do. Like what if you know you’re on the fence and you’re thinking about buying apartment buildings. Well, why not talk to the coalition? Why not ask us? You know, can you use these for rapid rehousing? How can we partner? Lisa Badia, executive director, Coalition for the Homeless

No one wants to see human suffering.

She says if everyone works together to put an end to homelessness, then many other community issues will be resolved as well.