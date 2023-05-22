MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Thinking about replacing your American flag ahead of the Memorial Day weekend?

Well, two local companies are partnering up to help you properly retire your flag and honor a veteran.

For the very first time, Altmeyer Funeral Homes has teamed up with Greg’s Market’s for their program, “A Treasured Veteran.”

This partnership comes just in time for Memorial Day weekend, when people will be out and about at the market grabbing their celebration supplies.

Altmeyer has a “Retired Flag” drop box at each Greg’s Market’s location in Moundsville to allow the community to bring their American flags that are no longer suitable for display.

Funeral Director Alishah Hardway says this program allows veterans to be treasured, not only in life, but also after death.

“This is an honor and a ceremony that we do for the veteran where the flag is placed under the left arm of the veteran that is going to be cremated. So, it is good and proper for the flag. And again, it honors the veteran, and their family is also, you know, always very happy to hear that that is something that they will be doing.” Alishah Hardway | Funeral Director, Altmeyer Funeral Homes & Crematory

“I think it speaks volumes. I think if we all just band together, we can really show the support that these veterans and their families need.” Jody Carol | General Manager, Greg’s Market’s

Families receive a star from the retired flag so they can keep a tangible piece of their loved one.

The drop boxes will be at both Gregs Market locations until next Tuesday; however, Altmeyer is always accepting flags for retirement.

You can take your flags to any Altmeyer location for retirement.