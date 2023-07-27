BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — In Belmont County alone, there are 19 cooling centers.

Major Louis Patrick of the Bemont County Salvation Army has this message to anyone without air conditioning.

If you are elderly.

If you have a chronic condition or breathing problems.

If you have babies or young children.

Don’t stay home and try to tough it out.

“This is not a financial issue. It is a heat issue. And if you are hot and sweating, I want you to come down to the Salvation Army and we have plenty of areas where we can watch TV, play games, have snacks, fellowship together. We are so excited, we have a geothermal system. We’ve always 70 degrees in this facility.” Major Louis Patrick | Belmont County Salvation Army

Remember to take your medications, snacks and cell phone charger with you.

Marshall County has cooling shelters on stand-by in several fire halls and city council chambers.

They ask that you call before you go.