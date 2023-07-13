OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The opioid epidemic hit West Virginia hard, but thanks to recent settlements with major pharmacy chains, the state now has over 1 billion dollars to try and hit back.

On Thursday night at the Highlands Events Center, a board member from our region will be selected for the West Virginia First Foundation. The Ohio Valley sits in Region 1, which represents Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall and Wetzel counties. The remaining regions will send 5 members, and Governor Jim Justice will appoint an additional 5.

These individuals will help guide how the West Virginia First Foundation allocates its funds across the state on drug prevention and treatment programs, as well as law enforcement. They’re looking for members with experience in healthcare policy and management, among other qualities.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says this process represents years of work and cooperation.

“I want to commend the counties and cities. I was able to negotiate with them and pull this together, and then we had every single county and virtually every city in West Virginia agree to this proposal. Everyone in the legislature voted, agreed. The Governor signed it into law. So there’s a lot of consensus on this topic, now we just have to put the mechanics together and get running.” PATRICK MORRISEY, West Virginia Attorney General

After all the board members are selected, an executive director will be chosen. Then the court system will determine legal fees due to the lawyers in the cases, and the remaining funds will be used for the foundation. They hope to begin dispersing the money by year’s end.

Attorney General Morrisey strongly encourages the public to attend this meeting to begin what he describes as the “healing process.”

The meeting kicks off a 6 p.m. at the Highlands Event Center.