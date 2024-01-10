BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — There’s a new scam making its way around the Ohio Valley.

And the Belmont County Clerk of Courts wants you to know her office is not calling people and demanding money.

The scammer is apparently believable, and people are falling victim to him.

The caller says you have failed to show up for jury duty.

He says you’re in big trouble, and there are only two ways to remedy that.

You can either report to the county jail or you can immediately pay a $1500 fine.

“Those are actions that would not be taken. And I want the public to know that we would not do that and we would not be fining individuals for failing to appear for jury duty. If they have any questions or concerns, they should call the Belmont County Clerk of Courts Office.” Laura Zupko | Belmont County Clerk of Courts

The number is (740) 699-2169.

They can confirm that you have not missed jury duty and you don’t owe any fines.

Yesterday, two people called the courthouse and reported getting the call.

And unfortunately, one had already paid the scammer $1500.