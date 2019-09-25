Local delivery service rebrands, expands options

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A local delivery service bringing in the new year in a big way.

Eat In Now delivery recently rebranded its name to Delivery.com and franchise partner, Josh Broverman, says more changes are coming.

We have an application that customers can use to go online and order their food. We’re expanding our hours with the company, so we’ll be offering breakfast and late night delivery shortly and we’ll be offering catering. And in 2020, we’re going to be offering alcohol, tobacco, dry cleaning and other services that aren’t available in the Ohio Valley.

Josh Broverman, franchise partner of Delivery.com

Broverman added that this will allow local businesses and third party delivery services to access the national company.

