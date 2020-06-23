Local doctor urges public to stay safe as temperatures rise

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Summer is now officially here! And that means so is the heat.

So, how can you prevent yourself and others from experiencing heat related illnesses?

Dr. Maryann Marino works for Med Express, and says during this time of the year she sees many patients each week with heat related illnesses. These illnesses range from something as mild as a heat rash- but can get as bad as having heat exhaustion or even a heat stroke.

So– here are some warning signs to look out for. Cold, sweaty, and weak.. Are all symptoms for most heat related issues, but when that progresses to the skin being hot and dry, the patient being confused or fainting, and having a rapid pulse… That’s when you should call 9-1-1 immediately.

But– it can be prevented. Stay hydrated with drinks that have electrolytes like Gatorade, wear cool, light clothing, and always protect your skin with sunscreen that has an SPF of 15 or higher.

If you do come across someone who seems to be suffering from heat exhaustion, or a heat stroke, the most important thing is to cool that person down as quickly as possible. So, get them out of the heat and into AC as quickly as possible. Spritz them down with cool water. Give them cool beverages to drink. And if they are not recovering quickly, of course, call 911. Maryann Marino

Doctor, Med Express

Dr. Marino also wanted to remind everyone that animals or kids should never be left in a hot car. Just a few minutes inside of a hot car, can lead to a lifetime of problems. So, make sure you stay cool and safe this summer by simply following these guidelines.