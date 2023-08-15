JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – One local elementary school is making a difference in the lives of students who have autism, with the formation of a new unit at Buckeye North Elementary.

The new unit is called the STARS program. It stands for Successful Transitions and Responsive Students.

A new learning space, and a sensory room are a part of the STARS program.

Eight students will learn in the new space and utilize the sensory room to help themselves decompress.

The room offers a variety of items like dimmed overhead lights, swings, music, a relaxation corner, a sequin wall, a trampoline and other sensory items to help overstimulated students deescalate.

“There are so many students now that are diagnosed with autism and there just aren’t enough facilities to serve them. So, as out numbers continue to increase in the district, we felt the need to be able to add an additional unit to service those kids and give them the education they deserve.” Julie Packer | District Director of Preschool, Special Education and Student Services

The facility is staffed with one teacher and three aides.

Packer says the district contracts with Kendall Behavioral Solutions (KBS) who have helped them hire new staff members who are all registered behavioral therapists.

Additionally, the district contracts with Kristen Robinson who works with KBS four days a week. Robison is a board-certified behavioral analyst and helps teachers create behavior plans.

An open house was recently held to showcase the new sensory room, and Ms. Packer says the students love it already.

To keep the sensory room operating and best suit the needs of the children, the room needs to be changed around every so often with new sensory items.

If you’d like to donate, you can do so by contacting the school or dropping off donations to the Central Office in Dillionvale, Ohio.