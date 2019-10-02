Local Firefighters teach kids the importance of fire safety

TILTONSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF)

Local kids had the opportunity to learn the importance of fire safety — up close and personal.

This was the second year for the fire prevention course at Buckeye Local South Elementary.

Firefighters taught pre-school, first, second and third graders the importance of smoke detectors, stop drop and roll, and other fundamentals

Fourth, fifth and sixth graders got to go through the trucks, shoot water, and one student from each grade got to try on one of their breathing masks.

“It really helps with preparing themselves in case of an actual emergency. If some of the younger ones don’t comprehend too much with it yet but if they could pick up one thing from it, that’s all we’re looking for.” Mike Slaga – EMS Captain

They also had the Jefferson County Fire and EMS Association smoke trailer on board.