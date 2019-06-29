Local first responders push for car-seat safety ahead of busy holiday travel

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)

In The Moundsville Shopping Plaza, beneath the blazing Saturday sun, there was a free safety service errand runners.

The Northern Regional Highway Safety Program, Moundsville Volunteer Fire Department and the Ohio County Sheriff’s Dep. were all on scene conducting safety-seat checks.



“Kids safety is extremely important especially during the holiday travel when the roads have more drivers traveling,” said Chief Gary Brandon, MVFD.

Officials say ahead of the busy holiday travel next week, checking the safety status of your child’s car or booster seat is a must, but it’s really something parents should do everyday, officials say.

“Child safety seat adjustments are something that need to be done weekly if not daily depending on weather conditions,” said James Wetzel, Corporal, OCSD.

According to officials, outside of your regular expiration dates and height and weight requirements, there’s one more thing to be concerned with when it comes to car-seat safety…. the summer heat. The hot temperatures can cause your car-seats to compress into the seat cushion. That’s why they recommend putting pool floaties underneath the car-seat to keep it level and prevent this.

“If it gets real hot the safety seats will compress and they will not be in the right position,” Brandon explained.

If you missed Saturday’s free car-seat check, you can stop passed the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office for help.