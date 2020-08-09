Local flower shop delivers despite pandemic challenges

Many businesses have had to find new ways to operate this year and for one local business this was especially difficult.

Lendon’s Floral and Garden Center initially had trouble delivering flowers this summer because the disinfectant chemicals often used during the delivery process would kill the flowers, causing some upset customers and a need to redeliver. Through the creative ingenuity of the co-owners a process for a safe social distanced delivery was developed.

We would call them first to make sure they were there asking which door the wanted us to place it at. The driver would go up and place it on the porch and then walk away, confirm that it was there, see that they got it. Especially cause it was so cold, certain flowers just don’t want to be cold. They were able to confirm that it went inside and then we went from there. Jennifer Lendon, Co-Owner



Thanks to all the hard work of Lendon’s and other local businesses the Ohio Valley continues to have essential services and anyone can have flowers delivered to their door.