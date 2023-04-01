WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – For 32 years, the Easter Food Basket Giveaway at the Community Dream Center has made sure that the Easter Bunny is not the only one filling baskets each spring.

With food prices being up 11%, 32 different food and vegetable items were handed out along with various clothing items to give back to as many members of the Ohio Valley as possible.

”We’ve been doing this since 1990, and the need is still there. It’s not always the same people. Some people that we’ve helped are now helping us to help others and that’s really the definition of community right there.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The last three decades have seen thousands of people coming together for a good cause.

Through events like ‘Stuff the Bus,’ donations, and out of pocket purchases, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple has been able to provide non-perishable items and canned goods to anyone who needs it.

Rev. Cummings says that this camaraderie through the hardships of the last few years and emerging from winter is what this event is all about.

”Springtime, Easter, resurrection is about opening up again, that we are expecting new things. New flowers are blossoming, new hope is blossoming, and new joy.” Rev. Darrell Cummings – Bethlehem Apostolic Temple

The Dream Center is living up to its name one Easter basket at a time.

This year’s Easter Food Basket Giveaway ended up filling the baskets of 416 people in need thanks to the support of the Ohio Valley.