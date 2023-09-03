OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Local food pantries were hit hard three years ago when the COVID-19 pandemic caused a very large supply issue.

Now that the pandemic is over, local food pantries are struggling with the prices of some food they normally provide.

With inflation on the rise, many pantries are struggling to get fresh foods like fruits, vegetables, and meats out to their communities.

Many food distributors have only been able to hand out items that are non-perishable and have struggled to provide a larger number of fresh foods due to the cost that comes with them.

“So now what we’re seeing is less of a supply issue and more of an inflation issue, right? We all know; I’ve experienced it myself. The price of groceries is really expensive, so we’re having to stretch that dollar a lot more.” Claudia Raymer | Ohio County Family Resource Network | Executive Director

Some pantries, like the Ohio County Family Resource Network’s mobile food pantry, have been grateful to provide some of these fresh foods thanks to a partnership with the Mountaineer Food Bank.