Local food pantry provides almost 300 meals daily

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) Local food pantries are asking for the community’s help. With the increasing number of individuals in need of food assistance, organizations like Catholic Charities are packing up hundreds of meals daily.

The Northern Regional Director for Catholic Charities, Mark Phillips says request a wish list from your local food bank. They will tell you exactly what they’re in need of. He says with the holidays right around the corner they’re receiving calls daily for emergency assistance.

For the next couple of weeks, we’re putting out a lot of food into the community and we’ve received a lot of donations recently. So, we have young people helping us to organize food into baskets so we can distribute it to people who need it at this time. We are delivering meals every day, not only to warming shelters for the homeless but also to homebound individuals throughout the Ohio Valley. Mark Phillips, Northern Regional Director for Catholic Charities

Phillips says they deliver around 125 meals to warming shelters daily and around 175 to home bound individuals.

Food security needs throughout West Virginia are currently critical and unemployment in the region is still high. He says it’s important to donate to local food banks so they’re able to get food into the community.

If you’d like to donate or volunteer visit Catholic Charities USA (CCUSA) | Reducing Poverty in America