OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – A public forum was held tonight by several groups to argue against the passage of Amendments 2 and 4 to the West Virginia constitution.

The Ohio County Education Association, the Ohio County School Service Personnel Association, as well as the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy were on hand.



These groups say Amendment 2 could remove 12 million from the local budgets for schools, fire, police and EMS without any specifics on how to cover the reduction in revenue. As for Amendment 4, they claim it’s a power grab by Charleston to take education policy out of the hands of educators at the local and state level.

“It is critical that West Virginians educate themselves on these amendments and the potential impacts they could have not just here in Ohio County but across our state.” JENNY CRAIG, President of the Ohio County Education Association

“And we want people to be informed voters when they go out. There’s a lot of misinformation out there and we want people to, really, know the effect that it will have on their public schools and their public school children.” DALE LEE, President of the West Virginia Education Association

