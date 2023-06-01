WHEELING, W.Va.– Wheeling’s Hampton Inn is in the spotlight, in a good way.

Their parent company–Hilton–has contracted with a film crew from Europe to shoot a video about their day-to-day operations.

They’re one of the few in the country to be featured in the film.

Wheeling’s Hampton has been rated by guests as being the top of the top.

There are three thousand Hampton Inns.

Wheeling’s is rated higher than 99-point-75 percent of all the others.

The film crew is already there, shooting and editing for the video.

It will be shown at a general manager’s conference this summer.

“For this year, there’s gonna be multiple brands there. There’s gonna be 10 thousand people there. All the focus service brands and extended stay brands . So it’s a giant undertaking and we’re very excited that they’ve chosen us to be honored here. We have won 8 Connie Awards in the last ten years. It would have been ten if it wasn’t for COVID.” Jack Poling, General Manager, Hampton Inn

The Connie award is a prestigious honor in the hospitality industry.

It’s named after hotel founder Conrad Hilton.

Jack Poling says they’re thrilled to be chosen for the video.

He says they’ve consistently worked for the highest quality…for years.

He says it reflects well on their team, and on the City of Wheeling.