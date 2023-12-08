WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Out of mind does not mean out of sight.

COVID-19 is STILL prominent in our community according to the most recent water samples observed by the Ohio County Health Department.

They’ve also noticed a spike in pneumonia, RSV and the flu.

Howard Gamble, Administrator of the Ohio County Healt Department, says vaccination rates for many vaccines, including the newest COVID vaccine, are down despite the uptick in cases.

With the Holiday Seasons upon us, more people are gathering to see friends and family. In turn, increases in COVID-19, flu, pneumonia and RSV occur.

Less people are keeping up with vaccines, especially for these four illnesses – a trend seen across the state of West Virginia and the nation according to a new poll by Emerson College.

“The participation in the vaccine for the new COVID rollout is slow, it’s low. And it’s concerning, but it’s probably something we should all acknowledge, it will happen. A lot of individuals are feeling, ‘this should have been over’, ‘I thought the last one was ok’, ‘I heard from my friend’, or ‘I read online’, and its information that may not be correct.” Howard Gamble | Administrator, Ohio County Health Department

Gamble says getting vaccinated against these illnesses is important and only protects you and your loved ones from serious illness.

If you’re interested in getting any of these vaccines, reach out to the Ohio County Health Department to learn more about your eligibility.