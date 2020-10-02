Local health official reacts to President testing positive to COVID-19

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump wait for the arrival of Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu outside the West Wing of the White House September 15, 2020 in Washington, DC. Netanyahu is in Washington to participate in the signing ceremony of the Abraham Accords. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Following the news of the President and First Lady testing positive for COVID-19 we spoke with officials at the Marshall County Health Department to get their reaction.

Threat Preparedness Director Mark Ackermann says he hopes this will show people that anyone could potentially become infected.

That no one is exempt.

As for the quarantine process, Ackermann says it will most likely be strict guidelines along with restricted movement.

“He’s going to continue to be working. There’s going to be very specific instructions as far as distancing, isolation, there are going to be extremely heavy limits on any body that could potentially be around him, but he has to work. He’s the President of the United States.” Mark Ackermann – Marshall County Health Department Threat Preparedness Director

He also says he hopes with this news people will utilize the testing clinics as much as they can.