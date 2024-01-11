WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — It was an emotional reminder that breast cancer remains the second leading cause of cancer deaths among women.

CNN anchor Sara Sidner recently announced that she has been diagnosed with stage 3 breast cancer.

It drives home the importance of early detection.

It’s recommended that women between the ages of 40 and 50 should begin receiving mammograms every one to two years.

However, local health officials say women should begin self-breast exams at a much earlier age.

Kyla Morris is the Program Coordinator for the Breast Care Center at WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital and a breast cancer survivor.

She urges anyone who shows symptoms not to panic but to get a medical evaluation immediately.

“I know when these patients come through the door, how scary it can be. The fear is almost paralizing. But when you move foreward and you know that there is a plan and that’s why I’m hereto help the next ones. So, if you’re scared out there becasue you found a lump and you’re like ‘what are they going to say, It’s probablly too late’. Come in, call, we’ll get you taken care of.” Kyla Morris Program Coordinator, Comprehensive Breast Care Center

Morris says self-breast exams should begin around the age of sixteen.