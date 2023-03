BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF)– Ohio Veterans Hall of Fame member and former Bridgeport Mayor John Callarik passed away this morning.

He was known for many things, from being the long time mayor to owning several businesses in the Bridgeport area.

Many years before that though he served in the army during World War II, serving in Germany, he was part of the Battle of the Bulge.

Callarik was 97-years-old.