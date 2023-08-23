WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It’s become an important part of most major political races – the debate.

Eight Republican candidates for President will take the stage Wednesday night for the first GOP debate of the 2024 election.

But it’s more than just answering questions, plenty of preparation needs done beforehand.

7News asked the state champion Wheeling Park High School Debate team how they practice for debates.

The Wheeling Park High School Speech and Debate Team is a powerful force when it comes to debating.

They have 43 consecutive state championships and are working hard to win again this year.

So, how do they keep it going year after year?

“They have to do research on that topic and then analyze that information in order to find the best evidence that they can to write a case. They have to write that case from both sides. So they can’t just be for whatever that topic is or against it. And what that does is it really helps them to become well-rounded because they can look at an issue from both sides.” KAYLA NELSON | HEAD SPEECH & DEBATE COACH, WPHS

Being able to see issues from both sides is what helps students better anticipate what their opponents might say.

Head Debate Coach Kayla Nelson says the students begin prepping for the speech and debate during the summer months so they can hit the ground running once school starts.

“It’s a lot of research, not only just researching evidence, but also researching what people have said about the topic at hand and how you’re going to approach it. You have to be able to come up with arguments that are not only going to support your side. You have to anticipate what the other side’s going to say and be prepared for that.” Grant Kenamond | Senior Division Leader of Debate Team, WPHS

“I feel like any situation in real life or in debate, you can really only understand it if you know the full story. So, if you only research the affirmative side of a debate, you’re never going to understand the full topic because you don’t know what’s going on both sides. Rylin Russell | Senior Co-Captain of the Debate Team, WPHS

So, as you watch the debate, the Wheeling Park Speech and Debate team has this advice.

“I would say kind of take things with a grain of salt almost, because I would say in the debate world and especially in the political debate, well, there’s going to be people misrepresenting facts, misrepresenting what their opponents are trying to say. So, try to do that extra level of analysis and figure out the truth behind what everybody’s saying.” Grant Kenamond | Senior Division Leader of Debate Team, WPHS

Senior co-captain of the debate team, Alice Joseph, says also make sure you are writing down notes to look at later if you want to research a topic or a candidate…that way you’ll be better informed when you vote.