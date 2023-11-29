WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — The entire student body of one local high school braved this morning’s bitter temperatures in an effort to help those in need.

The Wheeling Central Catholic High School food drive is a tradition that goes back over half a century.

It’s considered the largest canned food drive in the Mountain State.

This year’s drive got underway today as students visited every Wheeling Neighborhood, dropping off empty grocery bags.

They are asking people to fill the bags with grocery items such as vegetables, pasta, cereal, soup, and other non-perishables.

The bags will then be picked up and taken to the Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center.

“We are blessed and fortunate to help our neighbors in Downtown Wheeling and beyond This is the largest canned food drive in the State of West Virginiaand we are happy to go out and help the community.” Marque Ratcliffe | Teacher, WCCHS

“Some people aren’t as fortunate as us, so we need to make sure that they are also being taken care of. We don’t want toi not count everybody inwe want to make sure everyone is well taken care of, especially in the winter because it’s cold.” Austin Schwanker | Freshman, WCCHS

Students, along with parents, faculty, and staff, will be going door-to-door to collect the bags this Saturday beginning at 10 a.m.

If you are unable to leave your donation or prefer to make it in another way, you can call the number at the bottom of your screen to make other arrangements.