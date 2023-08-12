WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — One local hospital recently announced a major addition to their staff.

WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital in Martinsville has named Dr. Stephen Kominsky, Director of the Foot and Ankle Center.

He will be seeing patients in Wetzel County, as well as, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital in Moundsville.

Dr. Kominsky comes to WVU Medicine with extensive experience in wound care and diabetic limb salvage. He spent over 44 years in the Washington DC area, where he was most recently Co-Chief of Podiatry at Capitol Hill Hospital.

Dr. Kominsky also has expensive experience in sports medicine. He served eight years on the medical staff of the NHL’s Washington Capitols and Georgetown University’s athletic department

“I’m really excited to come to this area. I keep hearing that it’s a service that’s needed both on the diabetic front but also on the trauma side. And I hope to be able to really work with people both here and at Reynolds Hospital in taking care of all of the problems that come in to see me.” Dr. Stephen Kominsky | Director | WVU Medicine Foot and Ankle Center

Dr. Kominsky will begin seeing patients in October.