WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – It was a good day for WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital.

West Virginia State Treasurer Riley Moore was in the Friendly City to hand deliver the hospital a sizeable unclaimed property check.

WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital received a check for nearly $85,000.

The exact amount the check was written for was $84, 953.13.

The treasurer says that the modernization they did within this legislative session made his unclaimed property division more efficient.

In fact, they have returned around 20 million dollars to individuals, businesses and organizations – and made history doing so.

More money was returned this fiscal year than any time in state history.

“Well, we found the unclaimed property and they weren’t aware that it was there. And so we worked on it and found the different stale data checks, insurance policies and the different monies that were owed to them. And here we are returning it.” Riley Moore | WV Treasurer

“Very pleasant surprise. You know, it’s not every day that the state calls and says we have some money to give you. So, we were very, very pleased to receive the money and have it personally delivered is even better.” Doug Harrison | WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital CEO

Harrison says the money is going to be put into their foundation to help support programs and services for the community.

Anybody can have unclaimed property. To find out if you do, you can go to wvtreasury.com and click on unclaimed property.