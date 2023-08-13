WETZEL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — A major upgrade at one local hospital benefits not only patients and their family members but the medical staff as well.

Thanks to a ten thousand dollar grant, WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital in New Martinsville recently installed several state-of-the-art whiteboards.

They will provide the latest, up-to-date information, including the patient’s care staff and mobility information.

The boards were designed with input from hospital staff and patients as well.

“So we spent a lot of time designing these boards. We wanted to have the best board that we could for our patients. We looked at durability, and we ended up going with the glass product. It’s very, very thick. It would be very, very difficult to break. We can wipe them down and make sure they are extremely clean. Unlike a regular whiteboard, they won’t have ghosting or shadowing and wear down over time.” Jessica Huffman | AVP Clinical Services | WVU Medicine Wetzel County Hospital

“At MPLX, one of our goals is to make sure that your communities are better because we are there than they would have been without us. So safety is a big part of that. So absolutely that safety component, when we saw that in the grant application, it helped our committee know that was something we wanted to fund.” Tina Rush | Community Relations Rep | MPLX

The new whiteboards have been installed in all patent rooms, as well as the ER rooms.