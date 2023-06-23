BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The Ohio Valley is in the midst of a kitten crisis.

Every spring and summer is “kitten season,” as any animal rescue group can tell you.

But this year, the numbers of kittens are staggering.

Litters were born, even throughout the winter.

Kittens have been rescued from barns, sheds and parking garages.

Angela Hatfield of The Humane Society gets ten to 15 calls every day.

Not just about an individual kitten, but litters and litters.

So she’s about to share them with you!

“So this weekend, I’m excited for a mega-adoption event up at Petco at the Highlands from 11 to 3. There will be oodles of kittens of every type. Long hair, short hair, orange, black, tabbies, every kind for each person to select. So come out at the Highlands because you will get your forever love.” Angela Hatfield | The Humane Society

You may be wondering about the adoption fees.

There are none.

This is free, to anyone with an approved application and a home visit.

There are adults cats too, and in one case, a mother-daughter bonded pair.

It’s Saturday at the Highlands Petco, 11 to 3.