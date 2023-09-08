A Caldwell, Ohio, husband and wife are facing charges after nine dogs were found in deplorable conditions at their home.

Noble County Sheriff Jason Mackie says three emaciated adult dogs were chained outside, with their ribs, back bones and hip bones protruding, and with no food or water.

The sheriff says six pups were found inside the house, four in a crate with no food or water, infested with fleas and covered in feces.

Jessica and Shawn Tranthem are now charged with three counts of prohibitions concerning companion animals.

All nine animals were taken by deputies to a veterinarian, and all are still in the custody of the Noble County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Mackie expressed thanks to the Animal Shelter Society of Zanesville for their donations of crates, dog food, puppy pads and towels, and for taking five of the puppies to help find homes for them.

Anyone who would like to adopt one of the animals, or donate money or pet care items, is urged to reach out to the Noble County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 732-5631 and/or The Animal Shelter Society of Zanesville at (740) 452-1077.

Sheriff Mackie says the couple has asked that two of the dogs be returned to them.