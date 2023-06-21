BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Where do they send shelter dogs with behavior problems? To prison!

In Belmont County, the animal shelter and several other rescues send their hard cases to the Belmont Correctional Institution, where they have a training program that turns difficult dogs into model canine citizens.

This is Bandit.

He sits, speaks, and even pretends he’s been shot.

Bang!

But he started out as a bad boy at the shelter.

“Well, they described Bandit as “defiant.” He was a defiant dog, a challenge to have adopted when we first met him.” Warden David Gray, Belmont County Correctional Institution

Now he’s the warden’s family pet.

He does tricks–from high fives to rollovers–in exchange for Doritos.

The incarcerated adults here work with these tough pups.

“Give ’em some obedience training, some refinement to make them more adoptable, and Bandit’s an example of that.” Lisa Duvall, Belmont County Dog Warden

If a family wants a dog with specific abilities, they can custom train them for those needs.

“There’s some quirky fun tricks they can teach them. We’ve had dogs that’s went through the prison program that’s actually went to autistic children, and are fabulous. It’s been something that’s been great for the population. It gives the population a task, goals, a sense of hope. It gives our staff, there’s nothing that breaks down a gruff person more than a puppy dog.” Mike Kolvek, Unit Manager, BeCI Camp

Most of these dogs are already spoken for.

But Theo, this bull terrier / Pharoah hound mix is still up for adoption at the Belmont County Animal Shelter.