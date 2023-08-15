JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Local law enforcement officials are asking drivers to slow down and be careful as kids get ready to head back to the classroom.

Schools can be far from a safe haven when kids are playing outside during recess or making their way to their parents’ cars or buses during drop off and pick up times.

If an officer pulls you over for speeding in a school zone, fines are doubled.

“It’s that time of year. So, what we’ve done on our end is our road department has gone out there and redid the lines. The school zone lines and crosswalks. As of today {Tuesday}, actually our school zone flashing is on. Our officers are out doing verbal warnings for those flashers. It’s something that we monitor. We have two times during the day, in the morning and afternoon. We are through that school zone all day long so it’s something that we keep an eye on.” Chief Sean Norman | Wells Township Police Dept.

Chief Norman says he does not want to see anyone get seriously injured or killed.

He also reminds drivers they must stop when a school bus has their red stop sign out and flashing.

Not doing so can result in expensive fines, and you could lose your license.

Always pay attention and drive slowly when in school zones.