(WTRF) — Here’s a look back at the week’s top stories.

Wheeling police have arrested a man who walked into a local business and allegedly committed an armed robbery.

Man arrested in Brooke County is the same man that Wheeling Police were looking for in armed robbery

Officials say it took place Wednesday at Lily’s on River Road in North Wheeling.

Police arrested the suspect, 53-year-old Robert Allen Baker of Wellsburg.

He is being charged with robbery, malicious assault, grand larceny, and assault during the commission of a felony.

A dump truck snags an overhead Interstate sign, causing it to fall.

Ohio I-470 back open after a truck caused the sign to fall on the roadway

The incident happened Friday on I-470 westbound just as you enter Ohio coming from West Virginia on the I-470 bridge.

The accident tied up traffic for hours.

Police say the driver of the truck has been cited. The dump part of the truck raised up snagging the sign – ripping it down.

Thankfully, no one was injured in the accident.

One area high school football coach is receiving national recognition for over fifty years of dedication and devotion to the sport and his players.

Wheeling Central’s Mike Young to be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame

Officials and administrators at Wheeling Central Catholic High School announced that Mike Young will be inducted into the National High School Football Hall of Fame.

Young took over the head coaching duties at Wheeling Central back in 2005 following the sudden passing of then-long-time coach Jim Thomas.

A Hall of Fame Enshrinement Ceremony is tentatively scheduled for Saturday, June 8, at McKinley Auditorium in Canton.

If you’re looking to capture Christmas magic any time of the year – you can — by visiting Drosselmeyer’s in Steubenville, located on 4th Street in downtown.

Drosselmeyer’s makes it Christmas every day in Steubenville

It was founded by the Nelson family in 2016, who made their dream of a year-round Christmas store come to life.

The idea started with their belief that every town needs a unique shop all its own

With ornaments, gnomes, and many, many nutcrackers, Drosselmeyer’s is a place where it’s always December, and a visit from Santa is just around the corner.

But their love of Christmas isn’t confined to their store.

The family and their team of artists are also behind the life-sized nutcrackers in Steubenville’s storefronts and sidewalks every year.

For the latest headlines all week long, be sure to stay with 7News.