A local man is facing federal charges after threatening the Tree of Life Jury and a local hospital announces a new pediatric unit.

Follansbee resident, Hardy Carroll Lloyd, was arrested Thursday morning on criminal charges related to his alleged obstruction and witness tampering in a federal trial.

The criminal complaint details Lloyd’s comments online about the trial of Robert Bowers, the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooter, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Lloyd is a self-proclaimed “reverend” of a white supremacy movement.

His alleged threatening social media posts, website comments, and emails towards the jury and witnesses during the trial resulted in intervention from the FBI.

“Someone like this is someone certainly anyone in the Jewish community should be aware of they should keep their eye on. It’s sad that there are people like this that engage in this type of hateful rhetoric, but we’re doing everything we can from the Department of Justice standpoint to protect the public by bringing these charges.” William Ihlenfeld, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of West Virginia

In other top news this week, Issue 1 failed in Ohio with some state’s officials calling it a victory for democracy.

Among those officials is Senator Sherrod Brown who says Issue 1 was the product of “power-hungry politicians.”

The senator expressed his disapproval of the scheduling of voting, saying having it in August was an attempt to depress the number of voters who showed up to the polls.

Brown also claimed this was a proxy vote meant to decide what should happen with abortion in Ohio.

“Make no mistake, this Issue 1 on August 8, is about abortion. Take them at their word. It’s clear they tried to rig the system and try to stop the 700,000 petitioners and ultimately the 2 million voters or so that that that insisted that abortion rights should be part of the Constitution and part of everyday life in Ohio.” Senator Sherrod Brown | (D-OH)

Ohio Secretary of State, Frank Larose, released a statement about being disappointed in Issue 1’s failure saying it is a victory for out-of-state interests and feels it’s an assault on Ohio’s constitution.

Some sad news for the friendly city this week as we learn of Slim Lehart’s passing on Monday.

Lehart was a local country music legend who performed for more than three decades on the stage of the Capitol Theatre, and was later honored with a star outside of the theatre in 2014.

Wheeling also officially made April 7th “Slim Lehart Day”.

Lehart was known for his hit songs “The Wheeling Cat,” “Love Loses Power,” “Gotta Put A Little Sunshine,” “Sunshine In My Soul” and “Just Before Goodbye.”

He was 88 years old.

Big developments are coming to WVU Medicine Wheeling Hospital!

At the Children’s Gala this year, CEO Douglass Harrison announced plans to develop a WVU Medicine Children’s outpatient pediatric center at Wheeling Hospital.

Wheeling Hospital currently leads the way with an $8 million local investment.

The new outpatient clinic will be on the first floor of the former Continuous Care Center, on the opposite side of the main parking lot from Wheeling Hospital.

The location will be more convenient since parents and children will no longer need to navigate through the main hospital.

Hundreds of families gathered at Wheeling Park’s Ice Rink Thursday for Youth Services System’s (YSS) 15th Annual Celebrate Youth Festival.

The festival provided free food, lunch and resources to the whole community as a way to help prepare families for the new school year.

The festival had nearly 60 different exhibitors in attendance, including universities, medical services and non-profit and for-profit organizations.

YSS also gave away free school supplies.

The Belmont County Sheriff’s Department held a retirement party for K9 Cooper on Wednesday.

Copper, a black lab, is almost 11 years old now, and has an impressive career, helping his handler fight crime.

Deputies and colleagues presented Copper with toys and a retirement cake made of mashed potatoes.

Sherrif Dave Lucas says he’s been a valuable member of the team and its now time for Cooper to enjoy a much-deserved retirement.

Congratulations Cooper!

