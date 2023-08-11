MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio — A repeat sexual offender from Zanesville, Ohio, received an additional prison sentence Wednesday, August 9, after pleading guilty in a rape case involving a minor.

Wayne Flickinger, 50, was sentenced to 11 years in prison, the maximum possible, on one first-degree felony count of rape.

Officials say that last year, the victims disclosed that Flickinger first raped her at 15 while camping in another county and then again when she was 16 in Muskingum County.

It is reported that both times, the victim was asleep and woke up to Flickinger assaulting her.

Flickinger is currently serving a 10-year sentence after being convicted on four counts of gross sexual imposition involving a separate victim.

At the time, Flickinger was ordered to register as a Tier II sex offender for life.

Both prison sentences must be served consecutively for a total of 21 years.

“Our office continues aggressively prosecuting challenging sexual assault cases and hold child predators accountable. It is our mission to protect our most vulnerable victims by pursuing justice for them,” Prosecutor Ron Welch said. “The bravery of sexual assault survivors and tireless work of law enforcement deserves recognition.