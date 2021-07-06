Local man gives update on Tropical Storm Elsa from Tampa

(WTRF) – A hurricane watch is in effect for parts of Florida’s Gulf Coast tonight as Tropical Storm Elsa is set to make landfall. It’s forecasted to bring winds up to 50 or 60 miles per hour, along with storm surges and flooding.

7NEWS spoke with Frank Papini of the Elks Lodge 231 in Martins Ferry; he’s down in Tampa, Florida for the Elks National Convention. He tells us that he and the other convention-goers are under a shelter in place order at their hotel, and have been told to stay off the streets as the storm comes closer. Papini says that Tampa is taking Elsa very seriously.