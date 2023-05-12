BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Wellsburg man, David Hill, was in court Friday morning, facing charges of incest.

Hill was facing 15 charges after telling police he had sex with a family member.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Hill entered into guilty pleas for five counts of incest.

The State dismissed the other 10 counts.

For the five counts he’s facing no less than five, no more than 15 years for each count and they are to run consecutively.

All together Hill could serve a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of 75 years at the state penitentiary.

7News first reported the allegations against Hill on May 9, when family members reported the abuse to the Brooke County Sheriff’s Office, stating Hill’s daughter had been molested by Hill since the age of sixteen.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced on July 20th at 9:00 a.m.