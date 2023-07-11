BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF) – Judge Ronald E. Wilson imposed defendant Jason Mitter with an indeterminate sentence of no less than one year and no more than five years for fleeing from law enforcement in a vehicle with reckless indifference to the safety of others.

Mitter has previous felony convictions which were a factor in his sentencing on July 11, 2023.

Mitter is receiving a 35 day credit for time served.

The incident occurred on August 6, 2021, when the Brooke County Sheriff’s office responded to an alleged domestic disturbance call.

While in the area of the call, they were advised the suspect had fled the scene in a yellow Dodge Neon. An officer passed the vehicle on the way to the domestic disturbance call, noting the defendant they were familiar with was driving.

Immediately, the officer turned around, and activated their lights and sirens in an effort to stop Mitter.

Mitter then began a chase from the officer, skipping several stop signs and driving at high and dangerous speeds.

The pursuit occurred on McCord Hill Road and Greens Run Road.

Eventually, Mitter dumped the vehicle at a business on Route 88, near Bethany, W.Va., and ran on foot.

Officers tracked Mitter down and arrested him.

Prosecuting Attorney, Joe Barki, says his office is satisfied with the sentence and cannot begin to express how dangerous it is to flee from an officer.

He says running from law enforcement is the number one killer of police officers every year and endangers people within the community.

“I certainly don’t want any other county law enforcement folks losing their lives or getting really injured as a result of having to chase somebody. So, when it does happen, we definitely want the deterrent of a penitentiary sentence to be imposed.” Joe Barki | Prosecuting Attorney, Brooke County

Barki says more officers are killed each year chasing a fleeing suspect than by law enforcement-related shootings.