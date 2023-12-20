WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)- Employees, staff, and management from several areas of McDonald’s have joined together to help one organization make Christmas great for a group of children.

Over the past few weeks, the restaurants have collected toys, clothes, and other items to donate to the St. John’s Home for Children in Elm Grove.

Today, they collected the gifts and delivered them to the home.

Well over one hundred items were collected from four Wheeling Area McDonald’s.

McDonald’s local owners say they are honored to give back to the community.

“My father who owned these resauraunts before us, really set a good example to me and my sister about giving back to the community. McDonalds’s and the brand has done a lot in the community over the years and we are happy to be in a position where we can give back to the community that has been so good to us.” Bob Stoltz. McDonald’s Owner/Operator

“I work a lot of Christmas mornings and their eyes light up. They see an ocean of Christmas toys, presents, gifts, stuffed animals, all kinds of stuff. It’s truely a Christmas miracle.” Devin Eiler, Youth Care Worker, St John’s Home for Children

St. John’s Home for Children is a social service agency that works with boys aged 6 through 12 with emotional and behavioral disorders.

They are a non-profit organization that relies heavily on donations.

Anyone wishing to contribute can call 304-242-5633.