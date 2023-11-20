WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Two local business owners are in the spotlight for their commitment and dedication to their community.

Two siblings who own and operate 12 McDonalds across the Ohio Valley have gone above and beyond to give back to their community.

Amanda Stoltz-Moore and her brother Bob Stoltz were commended by McDonald’s franchises and corporate officials across the country during a recent convention in Las Vegas.

Both are well-known supporters of local organizations such as the OVAC, the YMCA, and several schools across the region.

The siblings employ more than 700 local residents for various positions and each employee is eligible for college scholarships, career counseling, and much more.

Stoltz shared the importance of giving back to the communities.

”We’re members of the community so you know, a lot of these places that we support, our friends are involved. And, you know, like I said, the community has been very good to us, very good to McDonald’s so we’re just very happy to give back. It was just really nice to get that kind of recognition from McDonald’s, and we’re really grateful for it.” Bob Stoltz – Owner/Operator, McDonald’s

Both Bob and Amanda are also long-time sponsors of the MAC Grants for Teachers program that provides cash grants for local middle school teachers.

Stoltz said they took the family business over from their father and have worked diligently to continue his legacy of providing for their community.