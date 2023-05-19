WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at Warwood Middle School have something new and exciting to look forward to as they go about their school day.

A book vending machine has been purchased for the school with funds from various donors throughout the community.

By displaying good behavior and achieving their monthly reading goals, students can earn a token.

That token will allow them to select a book from the vending machine that they are then able to keep.

The idea is to get books into student’s hands to encourage them to read and to eventually develop their own personal library.

“Anytime we can put kids and books together, that just warms my heart. We know that even though in this online age people do a lot of things with computers and tablets, kids still like to have books.” Charles Julian, Retired Librarian

“It was a realistic, authentic, engaging project that came to fruition and now the students get to benefit.” Joey Subasic, Warwood Middle School Principal

The vending machine also contains names of past educators and librarians of the school to honor their contributions to the students and the community.