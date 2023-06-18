WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – Our No One Walks Alone Veteran Suicide Awareness walk this weekend brought more than 150 people to the friendly city.

All donations, money from walk registrations and raffle tickets go directly to Helping Heroes, a local non-profit organization who provides countless resources for veterans in need.

While their main focus is stability housing for veterans who are homeless or who are at risk of being homeless, they also provide rental assistance, food and household items.

To continue this work, they depend on the community for help.

“We take donations, we take monetary donations. We operate a food pantry, so if people want to donate things like food. As we get veterans housed, we’re always looking for pots and pans, silverware, things you might need to set up housekeeping, and the community is very generous with that. Our temporary office right now is at 1200 Market Street. It’s one of the office suites on the ground floor of the McLure Hotel. So, we’re there five days a week from 9 to 4.” RJ KONKOLEKSI | CEO, HELPING HEROS

Their office is open Monday to Friday.

The money from the walk will be used to help Helping Heros continue their mission and with the transition of moving into their new building in downtown Wheeling.

Their new location will be located at 44 16th Street.

Stay tuned to 7News in the upcoming week to find out how much we raised for Helping Heros.