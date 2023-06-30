Says it could cost up to $10M to build

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The need for a new building for the Belmont County Health Department has been talked about for several years.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

County commissioners say, after the pandemic, it became clear that the current building is not sufficient.

And there is no way to expand it.

So they are moving forward with site work, to determine exactly where to locate a new building.

They’re looking at land the county already owns, on Route 331 near the EMA and 911 centers.

“But along with that too, it’s also potentially going to house Belmont County Records and it also would have a portion for the Belmont County coroner who has always been in private space, at the private practice of the coroner. We want to have a public space for the coroner moving forward. So it’s a major project.” J.P. Dutton | Belmont County Commission | President

They believe it will cost more than 10 million dollars.

But they say it will address quite a few needs in one project.

They are still looking at architectural plans.

Regarding the time frame, commissioners say they hope to see significant progress by next year.