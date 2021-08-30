Local officials urge residents to check their insurance policies for Threat Preparedness Month

W.Va. (WTRF) – With all this talk of potential flooding as a result of Tropical Storm Ida, local officials want to remind us that September is National Preparedness Month. In lieu of this, local officials are speaking out and asking the public to make some personal assessments of their own level of preparedness.

Local News from WTRF



We spoke to Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart, who tells us that flooding is the primary cause of concern for disasters in the Ohio Valley. We may be able to prepare for the remnants of a hurricane moving through, but pop up showers can happen at any time. He tells us to make sure you have the right insurance in case you suffer damage.

“One of the biggest things that we like to push is for homeowners, and residences and businesses is to look at their insurance policies. Due to, because a lot of policies do not cover flooding or flood damage, and a lot of times after the event is over with then they’re seeking assistance and local government, whether it be municipalities or county government, or even state government does not provide direct assistance.” Tom Hart, Emergency Management Director for Marshall County

Hart also recommends families come up with a communication plan. In hectic situations, it can help to have contacts outside the affected area if anyone gets separated.